Braves vs. Phillies: How to watch the first two games of the NLDS

article

The schedule for the Atlanta Braves NLSD against the Philadelphia Phillies is now set. The first two games will be broadcast on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. and Game 2 will start at 4:35 p.m.

Both games will be played at Truist Park.

The games also can be seen on FS1 and can be seen 90 minutes after the last pitch on mlb.tv.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says it should be good weather in Atlanta through midweek. Tuesday should be nice with the temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be a little warm and a little cloudier with a chance of rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

The Braves were 24-27 in day games this year. They were 77-34 in night games. Atlanta stole the NL East pennant away from the Mets in the last series of the season and won 101 games. They were seeded second in the postseason behind the Dodgers.

The Phillies have gone 8-12 against the Braves in the last 20 meetings. They haven't played at home since Sept. 25, when the Braves won an 11-inning game to split a four-game set.

The 6th-seeded wildcard team finished third in the NL East with a .537 winning percentage this season and beat the St. Louis Cardinals in two games to move onto Atlanta.

The best-of-five series then heads to Philadelphia on Friday. Game 4, if needed will be Saturday, also at Citizens Bank Park.

If needed, Game 5, would be back in Atlanta on Sunday.