Expand / Collapse search

Braves sweep Phillies, clinch NL East title for fourth-straight year

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta
Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves slides safely into home on a triple hit by Ozzie Albies (not shown) during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images) article

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves slides safely into home on a triple hit by Ozzie Albies (not shown) during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty

Expand

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have managed to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies, clinching the National League East Title for a fourth-straight year.

The Braves celebrated following their victory Thursday evening.

Atlanta will finish up their regular season this weekend against the Mets at home.

Their first postseason game is scheduled for Friday, Oct 8 against the Brewers.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS