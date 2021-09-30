Braves sweep Phillies, clinch NL East title for fourth-straight year

article

The Atlanta Braves have managed to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies, clinching the National League East Title for a fourth-straight year.

The Braves celebrated following their victory Thursday evening.

Atlanta will finish up their regular season this weekend against the Mets at home.

Their first postseason game is scheduled for Friday, Oct 8 against the Brewers.

