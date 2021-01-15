Braves reach one-year deals with Fried, Minter

The Braves reached one-year agreements with pitchers Max Fried and A.J. Minter on Friday.

LHP Max Fried agreed to a one-year contract for the 2021 season worth $3.5 million, while LHP A.J. Minter agreed to a one-year contract for the 2021 season worth $1.3 million.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during Game 6 of the NLCS between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Expand

In 11 games pitched in the shortened 2020 season, Fried compiled a 2.25 ERA and went 7-0. He allowed 14 earned runs and struck out 50.

Minter, meanwhile, pitched in 22 games in 2020, allowing just two earned runs, fanning 24, and putting up a 0.83 ERA. He compiled a 1-1 record on the season.