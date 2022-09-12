Braves postseason ticket sale dates announced

article

The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for the Postseason. With less than two dozen games left in the regular season, the Braves announced postseason tickets will go on sale at the end of next week.

It is still too early to tell if the Braves will overcome the New York Mets to clinch the NL East, but the Braves are currently more than 10 games up in the Wild Card.

A-List Members will have early access with a presale starting Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. with Ticketmaster Verified Fans getting access at 1 p.m. that same day for postseason games at Truist Park. Pre-registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program is required to gain access to the presale for all potential postseason games. That opens Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. through Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration will be limited to the seven states that make up Braves Country: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

General public sales start on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit braves.com/postseason.