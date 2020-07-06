Braves' Nick Markakis electing not to play in 2020

After talking with Freddie Freeman on the phone after the Braves first baseman tested positive for COVID-19, veteran outfielder Nick Markakis said he has elected not to play the 2020 MLB season.

That conversation was "eye-opening," Markakis said Monday, and it helped him decide the risk of playing baseball amidst a pandemic was not worth it. He also said not having fans in ballparks factored into his decision.

"I love the game. I’ve loved this game for 15 years that I’ve been playing in the big leagues," Markakis said. "I just don’t feel comfortable going out there and competing every day without your biggest supporter behind you and that’s the fans."

The 36-year-old was entering his sixth season with Atlanta. Electing not to play means he will not be paid, versus high-risk players who opt out and will be paid.

"I’m at the point in my career where I’m not chasing the money, I’m not chasing any of that. I want to win and have fun. This game is about having fun," he said. "To have to go out and play in an environment with no fans? To me, that’s not baseball."

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 03: Nick Markakis #22 of the Atlanta Braves reacts during the first day of summer workouts at Truist Park on July 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves said they stood by his decision.

"It’s a tough decision. I have the utmost respect for Nick, and I’m behind him 150 percent," manager Brian Snitker said. "None of us knew what this was going to be, but until we all experience it and live it, you don’t know what the feel is going to be."

Player health and safety is Markakis' biggest concern for others going forward.

"We’re not just machines going out there. We’re human beings," he said.

Markakis joins a growing group of MLB players who will not participate in the shortened 60-game season, including Felix Hernandez, David Price, Ryan Zimmerman, Ian Desmond, Mike Leake, Joe Ross, Tyson Ross and Wellington Castillo.

Hernandez's agent notified Alex Anthopoulos of his decision on the same day four Braves players tested positive for COVID-19. It's a trend Snitker predicted would continue.

"I think it’s going to be ongoing as we do this," Snitker said Sunday. "And it is way, way different. Everybody told them it would be, but until you live it, I don’t think you know it. As tests come in and outbreaks and things like that, I think it’s only human nature to process these things as you have family members involved and children and things like that. Things like that aren’t a reality until we get here and live it."

Please check back as this is a developing story.