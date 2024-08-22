Braves lose ground, Tina Charles makes WNBA history, Raiola named Nebraska's starting QB

article

The Atlanta Braves began their series against the Philadelphia Phillies seven games behind in the NL East standings. After a win on Tuesday narrowed the gap to six games, the Braves fell short in Game 2 last night, pushing the deficit back to seven.

The Braves took an early lead, thanks to a two-run homer by Orlando Arcia off Aaron Nola, putting Atlanta up 2-0. Max Fried delivered a strong performance on the mound, but the Phillies managed to grind out runs with an RBI ground-out and two sacrifice flies.

In the ninth inning, the Braves were down by one with the winning run on second. However, Whit Merrifield's awkward grounder was handled by Bryce Harper, sealing the Braves' 3-2 loss. The series rubber match will take place tonight, airing on FOX 5.

Tina Charles #31 of the Atlanta Dream and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury look on during the game between the Atlanta Dream and the Phoenix Mercury at Gateway Center Arena on August 21, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User exp Expand

In other sports news, Atlanta Dream’s Tina Charles made history last night. In the fourth quarter, a three-pointer moved Charles into second place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing everyone except Diana Taurasi, who was coincidentally on the opposing team. The Dream also secured a 72-63 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - APRIL 27: Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks to pass at the Nebraska Spring Football Game at Memorial Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

In football, many in the Atlanta area will remember former five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who transferred to Buford High School with plans to attend UGA before flipping his commitment to Nebraska. Yesterday, it was announced that Raiola will start as a true freshman in Nebraska’s opener against UTEP, signaling a promising start to his college career.