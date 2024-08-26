Braves fall to Nationals, Falcons make roster cuts, and UGA gears up for season opener

article

The Atlanta Braves have been on a hot streak, winning 9 of their last 12 games, but their momentum was halted yesterday as they faced the Washington Nationals in the final game of their series. The Nationals avoided a sweep, defeating the Braves 4-2 in Sunday’s noon contest.

The most significant moment of the game occurred early in the first inning when Braves outfielder Michael Harris Jr. was removed from the game as a precaution after being hit in the left hand. Harris, who just returned from an injury last week, is now under close observation as the team hopes for a quick recovery. The Braves are gearing up for their upcoming road series against the Minnesota Twins, set to begin tonight.

ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 23: Atlanta cornerback Trey Vaval (42) returns a kickoff during the preseason NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons on August 23rd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Bibers Expand

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons have wrapped up their preseason, and the focus now shifts to preparing for the regular season. As part of this process, the team made the first round of roster cuts yesterday, trimming 13 players, including linebacker Donovan Mutin and quarterback John Paddock. These cuts are part of the ongoing effort to finalize the team’s roster before the season kicks off.

Uga XI, nicknamed Boom, stepped onto Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 7, 2023. Uga XI will be collared at Georgia’s annual G-Day the following week on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

In college football, the anticipation is building as Georgia’s season opener against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is just days away. To celebrate the upcoming season, tonight marks the airing of the Georgia All Access Kickoff Special, offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the team as they concluded their fall camp.

Make sure to tune in Monday night at 7 p.m. for an in-depth look at the Bulldogs and all the excitement leading up to their first game of the season.