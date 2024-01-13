Bill Belichick considering Atlanta Falcons head coach position: ESPN

article

The Atlanta Falcons and Bill Belichick have expressed mutual interest in him becoming the team's next head coach, according to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

It comes as the Falcons continue their search for their 19th head coach in franchise history after dismissing Arthur Smith last week, and just days after Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways after 24 years.

Belichick is known as one of the best coaches in football. He is reportedly looking for a talented, yet underachieving team. The Falcons may just fit the bill.

The Chargers are another top contender that could poach his talents, along with a couple other suitors with coaching vacancies.

The Falcons have reportedly been interviewing multiple candidates to fill the head coach and assistant coach positions as well.