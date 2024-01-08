Falcons fire head coach Arthur Smith after 3 straight losing seasons

article

The jury is in, and Arthur Smith is out.

The Atlanta Falcons are parting ways with head coach Arthur Smith after a disappointing NFL season that saw the Dirty Birds finish with a losing record and once again fail to make the post-season.

The Falcons made the announcement late Sunday evening. They did not address when the organization would begin the search for a new head coach.

"The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team’s head coach following a meeting tonight in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team’s CEO, Rich McKay," the Falcons announced in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Smith's firing comes after the Falcons finished the 2023-2024 season at just 7-10, placing third in the NFC South. The team also failed to claim a playoff spot, having not made a post-season appearance since 2017, when they made it to the Super Bowl.

"With any job, you got a lot of confidence, but I am not going to give a state of the union right now on everything that's happened the last three years," Smith said in an interview directly after the game. "The season just ended. It wasn't the result we needed today, and clearly the second half got out of hand. Credit to New Orleans."

Hired in 2021 after serving as an assistant coach with the Tennessee Titans, Smith failed to produce a winning season in his three years with the Falcons.

In 2021 and 2022, the team also achieved a modest 7-10 record and placed third and fourth in the NFC South.

It's clear the new year will be one of rebuilding and rehiring for the Dirty Birds.