Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Rockdale County, Newton County, Newton County, Newton County, Newton County, Walton County
10
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:03 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:36 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:45 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:21 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County

Bill Belichick leaving New England Patriots after 24 seasons, reports say

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 8:16AM
NFL
Fox TV Stations
GettyImages-1915293834.jpg article

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on in the first half at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BOSTON - Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are parting ways after 24 seasons together, according to multiple reports. 

The Associated Press and ESPN, both citing sources, reported that Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft spent the week discussing how each side wanted to proceed – and ultimately decided to part ways.  Belichick and Kraft planned to address the media in a briefing at 12 p.m. local time on Thursday

Belichick, 71, became just the third coach in NFL history to reach 300 career regular season wins earlier this season, joining Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas. With 333 wins including the playoffs, Belichick trails only Shula (347 wins) for the record for victories by a coach.

But the Patriots ended this season 4-13, Belichick’s worst record in 29 seasons as an NFL head coach. It supplanted the 5-11 mark he managed in his last year in Cleveland in 1995 and again in his first year in New England in 2000. Including the playoffs, he ends his Patriots tenure with a 333-178 overall record.

Belichick teamed with quarterback Tom Brady to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC titles and 17 division championships in 19 years. During a less successful — but also tumultuous — stint with the original Cleveland Browns, Belichick earned 37 of his career victories.

Tom Brady: A look at his NFL career

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

The news comes after a similar shakeup in college football. Nick Saban is retiring as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide after his 17th year.

RELATED: Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach after 14 seasons

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.