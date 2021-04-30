Atlanta's July NASCAR weekend will be open to full capacity

Atlanta Motor Speedway officials announced Friday they are opening grandstands to full capacity for the Quaker State 400, NASCAR’s first July race at AMS in 47 years.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race on Saturday, July 10, in the Georgia 250, and the NASCAR Cup Series race will follow on Sunday, July 11.

The Quaker State 400 will also be the first race at AMS to host an expansive grandstand audience since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility will still maintain health and safety protocols for the event like hand-washing and sanitizing stations, cashless payment, mobile ticketing and a clear bag policy to limit contact points.

As for face masks and face coverings, AMS officials say they "will follow state and local health recommendations when determined for July regarding mask and social distancing protocols."

"As we’ve seen millions across Georgia and the Southeast get vaccinated, public health restrictions have eased and that gives us the green flag to take a big step towards welcoming more people to enjoy race weekend," AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. "Needless to say, we can’t wait to have thousands of fans join us for some thrilling NASCAR action this summer."