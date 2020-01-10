Atlanta United sends González Pirez to Club Tijuana

Atlanta United made official on Friday the transfer of defender Leandro González Pirez to Club Tijuana of Liga MX, a move that had been long reported.

"We appreciate what Leandro has contributed to the club over the last three years and we wish him the best of luck in his future," Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a team statement.

González Pirez came to Atlanta from Club Estudiantes de La Plata on Jan. 26, 2017. In each of his three MLS seasons, he started at least 31 games, appearing a total of 95 times. He tallied three goals and six assists in those contests. Last season, he played in 42 competitions, scoring two goals and one assist. He was also voted to the 2019 MLS All-Star Team.

Here is where the 2020 Atlanta United roster stands now: