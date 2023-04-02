Atlanta United secures first regular-season win against Red Bulls

article

Atlanta United secured a 1-0 victory over New York Red Bulls on Saturday night in front of 43,511 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the winning goal early in the first half, while Atlanta's defense claimed its second clean sheet of the season. The match was marked by physical play that saw 10 yellow cards issued, according to their press release. Atlanta United secured its first regular-season win against the Red Bulls and moved to second place in the Eastern Conference table with the result.

Atlanta got off to a quick start in the seventh minute, with four players who had returned from international duty combining to score the game's opening goal. From Atlanta's defensive third, Miles Robinson sent a long ball diagonally to Derrick Etienne Jr. on the left side, who found Thiago Almada on the edge of the penalty area. Almada took a shot from distance aimed at the far post, which goalkeeper Carlos Coronel spilled in front of goal. Giakoumakis was there to score his second goal of the season.

The first half was fast-paced, with six yellow cards, several hard challenges, and multiple delays due to injuries. Two minutes after Atlanta took the lead, Red Bulls forward Corey Burke's hard challenge on Brad Guzan resulted in the game's first yellow. In the 16th minute, Guzan played a goal kick the length of the field to Almada, but Coronel misjudged the flight of the ball and made contact with the Argentine as he went to ground, but no foul was called.

Atlanta United forward Luiz Araújo #10 dribbles during the first half during the match against New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United)

In the 34th minute, Luiz Araújo was dribbling towards goal with a pair of defenders chasing him down. Contact was made, and Araújo fell to the field, but again no foul was called, and the Brazilian was shown a yellow card for dissent. Three yellows were shown during first-half stoppage time.

Atlanta had several chances to extend its lead late in the second half. In the 74th minute, Araújo found Brooks Lennon making an overlapping run towards the endline, and he cut the ball back for Matheus Rossetto in the center of the box, but his one-time shot went over the crossbar. In the game's final play, Atlanta produced a threatening counterattack that saw Almada deliver a cross from the left side to find Rossetto alone at the back post, but Coronel was able to deny the point-blank shot.

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 dribbles during the first half during the match against New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday April 1, 2023. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United will face New York City FC on April 8 at Yankee Stadium in their next match.