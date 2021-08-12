Atlanta United names new head coach

Atlanta United has named Gonzalo Pineda as the club’s new head coach.

The team made the announcement Thursday morning in a press release. A press conference is slated for 1 p.m.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Gonzalo as the head coach of Atlanta United," Club President Darren Eales said. "Building off an illustrious international playing career, Gonzalo joined Seattle’s coaching staff and played an integral role in the club’s success over the last few years. He has a thorough understanding of MLS and has proven to be one of the top assistants in the league. He is a great fit for our club from a cultural and technical perspective, and we’re excited to have a long-term commitment in place."

Pineda previously served as an assistant coach with Seattle Sounders FC. Rob Valentino (assistant) and Liam Curran (goalkeeping) will stay on staff, while Pineda will bring on Diego de la Torre, who recently served as head coach at Cafetaleros de Chiapas in Mexico, according to the release.

"This is truly the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m really excited to become Atlanta United’s head coach," Pineda said. "I want to thank Arthur Blank, Steve Cannon, as well as Darren and Carlos for entrusting me in this position. I’m arriving to a club that already has a system in place to help the players and coaching staff deliver good results for the supporters. I’m looking forward to arriving in Atlanta and meeting with everyone at the club."

Pineda will be under contract through the 2024 season and is scheduled to join the team in Atlanta next week with his first training session Thursday.

