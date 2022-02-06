Atlanta native & Mariners outfielder staying ready for 2022 season through lockout

There may no player more ready to get the green light for spring training than Taylor Trammell.

"I'm feeling good. A lot of things that I've worked on, honed in on this offseason, I am seeing then results of it," said Trammell.

Trammell spent his winter back home in Atlanta and working out at the Champfit Grindhouse with Mike Butler. Trammell's now spent half his life training here and last season when he left he made a big splash at spring training.

Trammell's performance in the Cactus League led him to being named to the Seattle Mariners opening day roster and making his big league debut.

"Last year was memorable. It was probably some of the most fun times of my life. I feel like last year I grew as a player and as a man," said Trammell.

And some of that growth came through hard times. Trammell was sent to Triple-A Tacoma halfway through the season.

"There were a lot of ups and downs throughout the year. Being on the highest stage of my profession, everything is put under a microscope and I felt like last year I just grew. Whether it be the ups or the downs, I grew," said Trammell.

We've watched Taylor grow. From a standout football and baseball player at Mt. Paran Christian School to MLB draft night now 5 and a half years ago.

"The advice that I'd give Taylor the night of my draft is keep going. There's going to be a lot stops, a lot of hiccups in your career. There's going to be a lot of things that you might now be fond of, but at the end fo the day, stay the course, stay on track" said Trammell.

And the woman by his side then, Emani Hill, is still the woman by his side. And now Trammell's wife. The couple got married last month.

"I got to marry my best friend Emani. It's been a blast. We've been married for almost a month now, and it's just a beautiful thing. Getting to be with my high school sweetheart. Growing with her each and every day from when we were juniors in high school and finally getting to spend our lives together," said Trammell.

From taking the plunge to hopefully taking another big leap on my baseball journey, Trammell's looking forward to a 2022 to remember.

