Atlanta Hawks' game vs. Cleveland postponed for COVID-19 concerns

As the National Basketball Association is grappling with a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday has been postponed.

The Hawks announced the postponement today on the team's official Twitter account. The Hawks did not announce the date of the rescheduled game.

Two other NBA games were postponed on Sunday in addition to the Hawks-Cavaliers game. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers all had their next games postponed and the Brooklyn Nets had the next two games postponed, citing the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Earlier today, the Hawks placed guard Trae Young in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Cleveland had at least five players test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a person familiar with the team’s situation told The Associated Press.

The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association have been discussing a plan in which teams in desperate need of players would be able to sign reinforcements to 10-day contracts but without those deals impacting salary cap and luxury tax figures.

Heading into the game, the Hawks were struggling in the midst of a six-game home losing streak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

