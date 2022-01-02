Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:05 AM EST until TUE 11:31 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:13 PM EST until SUN 11:15 PM EST, Irwin County

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan enters health and safety protocols

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Hawks
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Nate McMillan of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Amway Center on December 15, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that (Getty Images)

Expand

ATLANTA - Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan went into the NBA's health and safety protocols Saturday, the team confirmed. 

McMillan is the eighth head coach currently on that list and the 11th to deal with a virus-related issue already this season.

The Hawks have multiple players listed as out for health protocols prior to Monday's game against the Portland Trailblazers: Gorgui Dieng, Malik Ellison, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Malcolm Hill.

The Hawks are 16-19 and sit at 12th in the Eastern Conference. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE