Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan enters health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan went into the NBA's health and safety protocols Saturday, the team confirmed.

McMillan is the eighth head coach currently on that list and the 11th to deal with a virus-related issue already this season.

The Hawks have multiple players listed as out for health protocols prior to Monday's game against the Portland Trailblazers: Gorgui Dieng, Malik Ellison, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Malcolm Hill.

The Hawks are 16-19 and sit at 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

