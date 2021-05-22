Atlanta Hawks announce full capacity at State Farm Arena for playoff series

When the Atlanta Hawks host Game 3 and Game 4 — and Game 6, if necessary — of the franchise's playoff series against the New York Knicks, there could be a packed house at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks announced Saturday increased capacity, beginning with the first playoff game at 7 p.m. on May 28 at State Farm Arena.

"The decision to have a full fan capacity at State Farm Arena was determined in coordination with health experts and local officials and approved by the NBA," a statement from the Hawks said.

Playoff tickets go on sale at noon on Sunday.

The best-fo-7 series tips off with two games — one Sunday followed by Wednesday — in Madison Square Garden.

The announcement follows other NBA arenas expanding to filling as many as 85% of their seats.

New York planned on welcoming up to 15,000 fans for its playoff games at Madison Square Garden.

The NBA hasn’t ruled out returning to 100% capacity for the NBA Finals.

NBA told its head coaches Saturday they could coach without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes.

The Hawks clinched the franchise's first playoff appearance since losing in the first round in 2017, the last in a streak of 10 consecutive playoff appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

_____

