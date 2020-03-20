Atlanta Falcons to sign former UGA star Todd Gurley

article

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday morning they are preparing to sign former University of Georgia star and former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

According to AtlantaFalcons.com, ESPN insider Jordan Schultz said the 25-year-old is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the side line in the second quarter against the against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Expand

Gurley, the 10th overall pick of the 2015 draft, was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

"WE GOT HIM," the Falcons said on Twitter Friday morning.

During his time in Athens, Gurley ran for a total of 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns over 3 seasons.