Falcons to introduce Raheem Morris as head coach during Monday press conference

After much anticipation, Falcons fans will finally get to hear from the team's new head-man in charge.

The Atlanta Falcons are set to formally introduce Raheem Morris as their new head coach, more than two weeks since it was announced he would take over the top spot.

Morris is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. ET. FOX 5 Atlanta will stream the press conference on FOX5Atlanta.com and on FOX Local.

The Falcons announced Morris' selection on Thursday, Jan. 25, but he has yet to address the press. The team was waiting for Morris to fill positions within his coaching staff.

The former Los Angles Rams defensive coordinator is not a new face to the Falcons franchise, having spent from 2015 to 2020 with the team, including a stint as interim head coach.

Morris has made history as the first Black head coach in Falcons history. He takes over for Arthur Smith, who was let go after the 2023-2024 season.

How to stream Atlanta Falcons Raheem Morris press conference

Streaming live on FOX5Atlanta.com and FOX Local

Starts at 2 p.m. ET

Watch the recap and reaction on FOX 5 News starting at 4 p.m.

Raheem Morris Falcons coaching hires

Since his hiring, Morris has continued to fill out his staff, most recently hiring former Los Angeles Chargers assistant Kevin Koger as tight ends coach.

Morris also added former Rams assistant Nick Jones as assistant offensive line coach, former Nebraska assistant Barrett Ruud as inside linebackers coach and Chandler Whitmer as passing game specialist. Whitmer was an offensive quality control coach for the Chargers the last three seasons.

The Falcons also announced Steven King will remain on the staff as a special teams assistant.

Ike Hilliard was hired as wide receivers coach. Shortly after he took over in Atlanta, Morris selected his coordinators when he named Zac Robinson to head the offense and Jimmy Lake to run the defense. Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams was retained from the 2023 staff.

Morris added Jay Rodgers as defensive line coach and Steve Scarnecchia as chief of staff for coaching operations.

Also returning from Atlanta’s 2023 staff: run game coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates, assistant head coach for defense Jerry Gray, senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, running backs coach Michael Pitre, director of coaching operations Sarah Hogan and coaching operations assistant Donavan Ellison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.