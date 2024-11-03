Falcons Drake London, Cowboys Dak Prescott, ruled out with injuries in Atlanta game

article

Falcons receiver Drake London ruled out with a hip injury against the Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London was ruled out with a hip injury that occurred on a 9-yard touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

London landed hard on his right hip after leaping high over Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs to haul in the scoring pass from Kirk Cousins, which gave the Falcons a 7-3 lead in the opening quarter.

Initially, there was no indication that London was hurt. He flipped the ball away, slapped hands with his teammates and even did a head-stand, mimicking a college player’s celebratory move from a day earlier.

London never returned to the game, finishing with two catches for 27 yards. He rode an exercise bike on the sideline in an effort to get back on the field, but the Falcons ruled him out at halftime.

London came into the game as Atlanta’s top receiver with 48 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is knocked out of game at Atlanta with hamstring injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered a hamstring injury and has left Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

The Cowboys announced Prescott will not return.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Prescott also appeared to be favoring an injury to his right hand at the end of the third quarter. The team confirmed it was the hamstring injury which knocked the quarterback out of the game.

Prescott completed 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, ending his streak of three consecutive games with two interceptions. Prescott had three carries for 30 yards.

Cooper Rush replaced Prescott at quarterback to start the fourth quarter as the Cowboys were attempting to avoid their third consecutive loss.