Atlanta Braves sign starter Charlie Morton to 1-year contract extension with club option

The Atlanta Braves announced an agreement with starting pitcher Charlie Morton for a contract extension.

The deal will keep the 37-year-old starter in Atlanta for at least one more year. The contract is worth $20 million with a $20 million club option for 2023 that does not include a buyout.

Atlanta signed Morton over the offseason and he's proven to be one of the Braves' most consistent starters.

Morton's tallied a 3.47 ERA in 28 starts for the Braves in 2021. He has 185 strikeouts in 158 innings in his 14th big-league season.

Morton was drafted by Atlanta in the third round of the 2002 First-Year Player Draft out of Joel Barlow High School in Redding, Connecticut.

Morton made his major league debut with the Braves in 2008.

The Atlanta Braves (72-64) currently lead the National League East Division by 2.0 games over the Philadelphia Phillies.

