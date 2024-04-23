Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies documentary set to premiere at Atlanta Film Festival

article

The Atlanta Braves are set to showcase the life of one of their star players, Ozzie Albies, both on and off the baseball field. Their latest project, "Always Believe: The Ozzie Albies Story," sponsored by Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, provides fans with an intimate glimpse into Albies' journey.

The documentary dives into Albies' roots in his home country of Curaçao, highlighting his upbringing, his strong connection to his native land, and his passion for animals. It also sheds light on the formation of the Ozzie Albies Foundation, a cause close to the player's heart. Through this documentary, viewers will gain insight into why Albies has become such a beloved and successful figure in Braves history.

"Always Believe: The Ozzie Albies Story" is set to premiere on the opening night of the 48th Annual Atlanta Film Festival, scheduled for April 25. Following the screening, fans will have the opportunity to engage in a panel discussion featuring Ozzie Albies, his wife Andreia Albies, and Director Charles Myers. The discussion will be moderated by Bally Sports reporter Treavor Scales.

For those eager to catch a glimpse of what's in store, the trailer is now available online. Fans can purchase tickets for the premiere and panel discussion through the festival's website.

After the premiere event, "Always Believe: The Ozzie Albies Story" will be available for streaming on the Braves' YouTube channel starting at 8 p.m. ET April 25.