Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker signs contract extension

The Atlanta Braves signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension that keeps him with the club through 2025, the team announced Friday.

The 67-year-old manager is a year removed from leading the club to a World Series championship. Atlanta has won five consecutive NL East division titles.

Snitker earned his 500th major league win as a manager in July. He's 542-451 overall as the club's skipper.

Snitker took over as the club's interim manager in 2016. He won Manager of the Year in 2018, was a finalist 2019 and third in 2022. Snitker finished fourth for the award in 2019 and 2021.

He's spent 46 seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization as a player and manager. He joined the organization as a non-drafted free agent in 1977.