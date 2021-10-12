Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler tests positive for COVID-19, removed from NLDS roster

article

Major League Baseball confirmed Tuesday that Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park.

In a statement, MLB said the Braves removed Soler from the NLDS roster and substituted Cristian Pache.

Pache may remain on the roster until Soler is reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Soler was leading off and playing right field in Atlanta's initial starting lineup for Game 4. Manager Brian Snitker substituted Guillermo Heredia and shifted outfielder positions in the updated lineup.

Atlanta acquired Soler in a trade from the Kansas City Royals after leadoff man and right fielder Ronald Acuna suffered a season-ending injury on July 10.

Since joining Atlanta near the trade deadline, Soler tallied a .269 batting average and .882 on-base plus slugging in 55 games. During the postseason, Soler has one hit — a double — two walks and four strikeouts in 14 plate appearances.

Soler has been Atlanta's leadoff hitter in all three postseason games. Soler played 50 of 55 regular-season games and all three postseason games in right field.

The Braves lead the best-of-5 NLDS 2-1 over Milwaukee. Game 4 is set for 5:15 p.m.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS