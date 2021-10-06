Atlanta Braves hosting playoff watch parties at The Battery Atlanta

article

The Atlanta Braves begin the 2021 National League Division Series with two games in Milwaukee, but Braves fans can still tailgate and "Rep the A" with fellow fans from on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta.

The watch parties will start 30 minutes before the scheduled starts of each game: Friday at 4:37 p.m. and Saturday at 5:07 p.m.

Parking for the watch parties is free in the Red, Green, Silver, Yellow and Purple Decks for three hours.

In addition to staking out a spot to watch the game, fans have a chance to meet Braves alumni, take photos with the NL East Championship Pennant and enter the 50/50 Raffle. There will be a live DJ on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage.

Fans are encouraged to wear Braves gear all day on Oct. 8 in anticipation of Game 1 of the NLDS.

Bally Sports South will tape live postseason coverage from the Bally Sports set at The Battery Atlanta, located outside the Chophouse gate.

The series will shift to Truist Park for Game 3 on Oct. 11. The time is unannounced. If necessary, Game 2 will be the following day at Truist Park. A winner-take-all Game 5 will move the series back to Milwaukee on Oct. 14.

