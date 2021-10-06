Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves hosting playoff watch parties at The Battery Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 08: Atlanta Braves fans watch Game Three of the National League Division Series between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves at the Battery outside of Truist Park on October 8, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/G (Getty Images)

Expand

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves begin the 2021 National League Division Series with two games in Milwaukee, but Braves fans can still tailgate and "Rep the A" with fellow fans from on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta. 

The watch parties will start 30 minutes before the scheduled starts of each game: Friday at 4:37 p.m. and Saturday at 5:07 p.m. 

Parking for the watch parties is free in the Red, Green, Silver, Yellow and Purple Decks for three hours.

In addition to staking out a spot to watch the game, fans have a chance to meet Braves alumni, take photos with the NL East Championship Pennant and enter the 50/50 Raffle. There will be a live DJ on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage.

Fans are encouraged to wear Braves gear all day on Oct. 8 in anticipation of Game 1 of the NLDS. 

Bally Sports South will tape live postseason coverage from the Bally Sports set at The Battery Atlanta, located outside the Chophouse gate. 

The series will shift to Truist Park for Game 3 on Oct. 11. The time is unannounced. If necessary, Game 2 will be the following day at Truist Park. A winner-take-all Game 5 will move the series back to Milwaukee on Oct. 14. 

_____

