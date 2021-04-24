Atlanta Braves make big-league announcements for Matt Ryan's twins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's twin boys are big Atlanta Braves fans, and their favorite team helped them feel like big-leaguers on Friday.

Ryan's wife, Sarah Ryan, first posted a video of the boys — Marshall and Johnny — on Twitter pretending to take their positions in their pajamas while their dad announced their names.

"Big @ronaldacunajr24 and @FreddieFreeman5 fans in our house!" Sarah Ryan wrote.

Freddie Freeman was at the plate on a TV in the background.

It looks like the video made the twins' day.

It's not yet known what walk-up songs Marshall and Johnny would choose.

