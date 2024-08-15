Atlanta Braves announce 2025 spring training games at CoolToday Park

article

The Atlanta Braves have released their 2025 spring training schedule, which will once against take place in North Port, Florida. This will mark the sixth year the team ventured to CoolToday Park.

The Braves will host 15 home games as part of its 32-game exhibition schedule. Those games will kick of on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, on the road against the Minnesota Twins. The following day, Atlanta will play its first home game of the spring against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Throughout the spring, the Braves will welcome 11 different major league teams to CoolToday Park. The schedule features two games each against the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays. Additionally, the Braves will play single home games against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Washington Nationals.

A highlight of the 2025 spring season will be the Braves' participation in Major League Baseball’s second annual "Spring Breakout." On Sunday, March 16, Atlanta’s top prospects will face off against the Detroit Tigers’ top prospects at CoolToday Park. The event is designed to showcase the league's emerging talent, with in-park fan engagement activities centered around the young stars.

The Braves will wrap up the Florida portion of their spring training on Sunday, March 23, with a game against the Baltimore Orioles. They will then head to Arizona for their final two exhibition games, facing the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa on March 24 and 25. Atlanta is set to begin the 2025 regular season on Thursday, March 27, at Petco Park, where they will take on the San Diego Padres.

Season tickets and group sales for the 2024 spring season are now available, with individual game tickets to be released at a later date. A-List and Beach Club Members will have the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets. For more information or to book tickets, fans can contact the Braves’ group sales representatives at 941-413-5004 or via email at SpringTraining@Braves.com.