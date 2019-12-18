Atlanta athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

High school seniors put pen to paper as the college football early signing period started on Wednesday. Several metro Atlanta stars stopped by Sports and Social at the Battery Atlanta for the FOX 5, 680 the Fan and 24/7 Sports signing day party.

Woodward Academy quarterback Mike Wright got the day started by signing with Vanderbilt University live on Good Day Atlanta. Wright had been a long-time UCF committment but says that coaching changes and new offers led to his change of heart.

"I'm glad I picked the school that I picked," Wright told FOX 5's Cody Chaffins. "I'm ready to be a Commodore. I feel awesome."