'Are you me for Halloween?' Freddie Freeman give young fan a cool treat

How many people can say they ran into the person they dressed up as for Halloween while trick-or-treating?

One Georgia boy got that experience Thursday. He dressed up as Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and he got more than candy as a treat this year.

In a video taken by Freeman's wife, Chelsea and posted to her Twitter account, Freeman could be seen approaching the young Braves player with his son on his left hip.

"Are you me?" the 2019 MLB All-Star asked the young boy. "Are you me for Halloween?"

"Yeah," the boy responded.

"That's my last name, that's my baseball number," Freeman jested.

"Want to take a picture?" he asked the boy.

"Yeah," the boy replied.

"Let's do it!" Freeman said.

The boy walked away with a special treat meeting and taking a picture with Freeman.

Braves fans also got the treat of seeing Freeman out trick-or-treating after undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur on his right elbow on Oct. 18.