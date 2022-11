Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in Atlanta

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on FOX on Nov. 20. FOX Sports will air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App. While games could be watched at home, we've put together a list of places in Atlanta where fans can watch the Unites States Men’s National Team play.

U.S.A. group stage matches are set for 2 p.m. There’s an eight-hour time-difference between Qatar and Atlanta.

Monday, Nov. 21 — USA vs. Wales at 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 – USA vs. England at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 – USA vs. Iran at 2 p.m.

Here are some soccer-friendly bars for Atlanta fans to watch World Cup matches:

Editor’s note: Regular hours could be altered for matches.

Pizzeria Azzurri

3560 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming

Hours: 11 a.m.–9 p.m., 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Monday

Meehan’s Public House

Multiple locations: 200 Peachtree Street, Atlanta;

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Monday

Hudson Grille

Multiple locations: 120 Marietta Street, Atlanta; 942 Peachtree Street, Atlanta; 351 Moreland Avenue, Atlanta; 2075 Northlake Parkway, Tucker; 6317 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs; 2500 Cobb Place Lane, Kennesaw

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight

Fado Irish Pub

Multiple locations: 933 Peachtree Street, Atlanta; 273 Buckhead Avenue, Atlanta

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Brewhouse Café

401 Moreland Avenue, Atlanta

Hours: Noon-midnight Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday; 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday; noon-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Der Biergarten

300 Marietta Street, Atlanta

Hours: 4 p.m.-9p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon-9p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday

The Elder Tree Public House

469 Flat Shoals Avenue, Atlanta

Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

The Midway Pub

552 Flat Shoals Avenue, Atlanta

Hours: 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Thursday

Round Trip Brewing

1279 Seaboard Industrial Boulevard, Atlanta

Hours: 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday

Good Word Brewing

3085 Main St, Duluth

Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon-midnight Friday through Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday

El Tesoro

1374 Arkwright Place, Atlanta

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Hampton + Hudson

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

Hours: 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday through Sunday

Lean Draft House

600 Hopkins Street , Atlanta

Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Park Tavern

500 10th St NE, Atlanta

Hours: 4:30 p.m.-midnight Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-midnight Sunday

O’Sullivan’s

111 Sycamore St, Decatur

Hours: 2:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; 2:30 p.m.–2 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday

Sports & Social

825 Battery Avenue #610, Atlanta

Hours 11:30-midnight Sunday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.- 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Varner’s

725 Concord Road, Smyrna

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Sunday

Paradise Grille

3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Brimstone

10595 Old Alabama Road, Ste 1, Alpharetta

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight

Wicked Wings

4430 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-2a.m. Friday, Saturday

El Ponce

939 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Atlanta

Hours: Noon-10 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday; Noon-11 p.m. Friday, Saturday; closed Monday, Tuesday

Elliott Street Deli and Pub

51 Elliott Street, Atlanta

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday

Notice a soccer-friendly restaurant or watch party missing from this list? Email to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.