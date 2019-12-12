Zoo Atlanta welcomes new species

Zoo Atlanta has welcomed a new species - Patagonian maras.

Female Lilo, 4, and male Stitch, 2, arrived at Zoo Atlanta last Friday. They have since been exploring their new habitat next to the zoo's "Complex Carnivores" zone.

“We are always excited to introduce a new species at Zoo Atlanta. A key aspect of our mission is to inspire value of and appreciation for our planet’s biodiversity in all its many forms,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “This is an especial opportunity when a new species is one with which our Members and guests may be less familiar. We look forward to introducing our visitors to Lilo and Stitch and the important ecosystem they represent.”

Patagonian maras are rodents that are native to central and south Argentina.