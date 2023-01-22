Zoo Atlanta hawk killed by wild animal, officials say

article

Zoo Atlanta is mourning the sudden death of a Harris Hawk named, Tahoe.

Zoo officials said Friday Tahoe died from an altercation with a wild animal in a "secure outdoor mew" within the zoo.

Zoo Atlanta is still working to determine what happened, and they plan to implement ways to further protect animals in the outdoor mews.

Tahoe hatched in 1999 and participated in the zoo's "World of Wild Theater" performances for about 20 years.

"Tahoe appeared to enjoy his opportunities for flights above an audience, and really seemed to enjoy flying low enough to cause a stir," Rebecca Young, Curator of Ambassador Animals, said. "He was a bird who made you work for your relationship with him, and he made you work to keep it."

Zoo officials said Harris Hawks are native to the southwestern U.S., northwestern Mexico, and south to Argentina and Chile. The species earned the nickname "wolves of the sky" because of their group-hunting tactics.