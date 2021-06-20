Zoo Atlanta celebrates birthday of oldest living male gorilla

article

Father's Day is also a special day for one of Zoo Atlanta's senior gorillas, Ozzie.

The world’s oldest living male gorilla and the oldest male gorilla on record turned 60 years old on Sunday.

He enjoyed an ice cake filled with frozen fruit topped with the No. 60.

Zoo staff can also rightfully celebrate Father's Day with Ozzie, who has more than 20 descendants including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, living at Zoo Atlanta and at other accredited zoos.

Ozzie shares a habitat with three other gorillas ages 36 and up. Gorillas are considered geriatric when they turn 40 years old, so Ozzie and his roommates live in a special enclosure designed for senior gorillas.

The World Wildlife Foundation says gorilla species have been decreasing for decades and studies suggest they may disappear from large parts of the Congo Basin by the mid-2020s.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.