Zoo Atlanta announces Saturday closure due to weather

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta has announced it will be closed on Jan. 20 due to unseasonably cold temperatures expected throughout the day.

The zoo says that although the zoo will be closed for the safety of visiting members and guests, animal care will continue and the safety and well-being of their animals are the zoo's number one priority. The zoo says it has protocols in place for a variety of extreme temperatures and weather events, including unseasonable cold.

For those wishing to visit the zoo on Sunday, the zoo says to check their website for opening times.

North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, could experience about 40 hours of below freezing temperatures from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.