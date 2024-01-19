DeKalb County temporarily closing golf courses due to weather

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs has announced that it is temporarily closing the golf courses located at the Sugar Creek Golf and Tennis Center and the Mystery Valley Golf Club from now until next week due to cold weather conditions.

The Sugar Creek Golf and Tennis Center is located on Bouldercrest Road in Atlanta and Mystery Valley Golf Club is located on Shadow Rock Drive in Lithonia.

The tennis courts and driving ranges at both facilities will remain open to the public.

Sugar Creek will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday and Mystery Valley will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, could experience about 40 hours of below freezing temperatures from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

Georgia & Atlanta weekend forecast timeline: 2nd blast of arctic air, frigid temps return

The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be 30 and the high and Sunday will be 40.

By Monday, the high will be 49 and Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.