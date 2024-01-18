Georgia & Atlanta weekend forecast timeline: Second blast of arctic air, frigid temps return

The next round of arctic air is set to invade North Georgia and metro Atlanta into the weekend, and with the significant drop in temperatures along with the added wind chill, it is going to feel bitterly cold.

Scattered to light rain is expected Thursday night, and while it is just rain for the vast majority of North Georgia, a winter weather advisory is up from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.

Who is under a winter weather advisory?

Northeast Georgia

7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday

Freezing rain possible

Light glaze of ice in higher elevations

Some of the higher elevations in the mountains can get freezing rain, which falls as rain and freezes on contact as temperatures drop to 32 or below. This may leave a light glaze of ice behind.

When will temperatures really start to drop?

Late Friday night into Saturday morning

Coldest day Saturday

As the front that brings the rain blasts through, Friday will be a windy day with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to near 40 all day long. That will change as we transition into Saturday, where the next blast of arctic air will really be felt through Sunday.

The coldest day overall will be Saturday.

How cold is it going to get in Atlanta?

Temperatures below freezing

Lows in the teens

Wind will make it feel colder

North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, could experience about 40 hours of below freezing temperatures from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

"Given the duration of this next round of arctic air, we'll be even more susceptible to pipes freezing around the area," according to FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

Highs are not expected to get above freezing during this time, with lows not reaching above the teens.

When will the cold snap end?

Temperatures will begin to moderate Sunday, and by Tuesday, the cold will be but a memory. Milder air arrives next week, with slightly above-average temperatures returning. We could see highs in the 60s for the second half of the week along with scattered rain and possible thunderstorms.

