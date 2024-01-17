Weather in Atlanta: How cold is too cold for dogs, cats, outdoor animals?

article

"If it's too cold for you, it's probably too cold for your pet," is a saying we've all heard, especially around this time of year when the temperature begins to plunge. But some people say they have animals that prefer to be outside, regardless of the weather.

As another round of polar air is headed to Atlanta, here are some cold weather safety tips to care for animals who cannot come inside:

Massage petroleum jelly or other protectants into their paw pads to help protect them from salt and other elements.

Invest in well-fitting booties and sweaters and change them often.

Shorten your walk time, and bring a towel to dry and clean off stinging, irritated paws.

After each walk, wash and dry your pet’s feet and stomach.

Check their paw pads and between their toes for redness or cracks.

Make sure they're drinking enough water, and keep it at a comfortable temperature.

Feed your pet more. They burn more energy trying to stay warm in the winter.

Don't forget to bring your pets inside.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASCPA) and American Veterinary Medical Assocation (AVMA) contributed to these tips.

Henry County Animal Care and Control says it's giving out free straw for stuffing dog houses. They're open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 527 Hampton Street, McDonough.

"Friendly reminder to all residents that we have straw for stuffing dog houses we can give away," they posted on their Facebook page. "It is going to be very cold the next several days, please make sure your dogs are provided a dog house and straw if they absolutely can not come inside."

How cold is too cold for pets?

The Animal Humane Society says when the temperature drops below freezing, 32 degrees fahrenheit, it can be dangerous or even deadly for animals. The main concern for the metro Atlanta-area this week has been the wind chill, which can contribute to how cold your pet will feel.

A pet's tolerance typically depends on their size, weight, breed, age and hair length, according to PetMD. That's why Siberian Huskies and Samoyeds can tolerate far more than a Chihuahua or a freshly shaven Pug.

The cold weather can also be detrimental to older animals, especially ones who suffer from arthritis.

The number one suggestion will always be to bring your animal inside to prevent frostbite and hypothermia at temperatures under 20 degrees fahrenheit.

Atlanta arctic air returns for round two this weekend

The National Weather Service predicts another push of arctic air will hit Atlanta from 6 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The temperature is expected to touch double digits briefly before plunging to just 2 degrees Fahrenheit by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Get location-based weather alerts on your mobile device by downloading the FOX 5 weather app and allowing notifications. For more weather coverage and the latest local forecast, visit the FOX 5 weather page.