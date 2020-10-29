Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
7
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:43 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 10:45 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:04 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 11:15 PM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Zeta impacts early voting in metro Atlanta

2020 Election
Power outages impact early voting

Power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta closed some metro Atlanta polling locations open for early voting.

ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Zeta roared through metro Atlanta leaving some early voting polling locations without power on Thursday.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the overnight storm impacted 15 counties where early voting sites were supposed to open on Thursday morning.

"I talk to Georgia Power this morning, we gave them our list of 336 voting sites. I can tell you right now 15 counties are opening late and three counties have power outages with a least one voting site with no power. I can tell you that Douglas County, all six locations have no power and their county courthouse," the state election official reported.

Raffensperger said he did not think the outages would impact voting long term because Friday would be another opportunity, as well as Tuesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia immediately called on the counties to leave the polls open later Thursday evening.

"Due to the weather, polls opened late. The right to vote is sacred, and voting hours should be extended so that people can have a full 12 hours of voting today as was originally scheduled,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia.

FOX 5 contacted Cobb, Douglas, and Fulton counties. All three indicated they would not remain open late.

“As of 3:15 p.m. we are continuing to try and reopen our other early advance locations but are unable to do so because power to those facilities have not been restored yet,” said Milton Kidd, Director of Elections and Voter Registration.  On Friday, October 30, 2020, the last day of early voting, we will have two additional locations, Church at Chapel Hill and Atlanta West Pentecostal open at 12 noon until 6 p.m.

The ACLU is contemplating whether it will take additional action on the issue.