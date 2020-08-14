Zaxby's releases chicken-themed relaxation packets, complete with fried chicken-scented candle

These are stressful times. The future feels uncertain. Maybe a candle that smells like fried chicken will help?

Fast-casual restaurant chain Zaxby’s is giving away “relaxation packs” to help. Each pack includes candles scented like fried chicken and crinkle fries, a citrus vinaigrette bath bomb and a sleep mask.

Zaxby’s CMO Joel Bulger said the company wants to promote “peace, harmony and chicken with some soothing, on-brand freebies.”

“We hope it puts a smile on people’s faces and helps them relax and destress,” Bulger said in a written statement.

