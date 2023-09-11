Attempted armed robbery in Alpharetta thwarted by armed bystander

A quick draw at a fast-food restaurant as police say a bystander stepped in and shot a robber. Now, the police are waiting to book the suspect on some serious charges once they get out of the hospital.

Police say a 57-year-old man tried to rob the manager at gunpoint, but a man who had just pulled in to order some food, also had a gun.

"I’m glad somebody was there to help the people who could have been a victim," said Shameerah Bates, one of the customers of the Zaxby’s restaurant located on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, where the attempted armed robbery took place.

It was closing time on Sunday night. Police say as the manager was leaving, an armed man approached him in the parking lot and tried to rob him.

"An independent witness observed the robbery in process, and intervened in the robbery, and shot the suspect after the suspect pointed his firearm at the witness and the victim," said Alpharetta Police Lt. Andrew Splawn.

Alpharetta Police raced to the restaurant and set up a perimeter.

Investigators say the man had run into the woods to try to get away.

Officers were eventually able to track him to his location. They found he had two bullet wounds to his leg.

He was rushed to the hospital, but when he gets out, the 57-year-old man will face a number of charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the bystander with the gun ill not be charged.

"Georgia law allows a person to use reasonable force to protect themselves or a third party when they believe an individual or themselves is going to suffer serious bodily harm or death," said Lt. Splawn. "We do believe this is going to be a defensive third-party incident, so at this time we don’t anticipate any charges for the witness."

"I’m glad he was here and was able to stop him. People do stupid stuff, and there’s consequences," said Angie Trapino, another Zaxby’s customer.

Police say the manager was shaken up and went to the hospital for some superficial injuries to be checked out, but is expected to be OK.