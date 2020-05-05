Zac Brown Band's livestreamed performance canceled due to production issue



UPDATE: Zac Brown Band's scheduled perfomance on Verizon's Pay It Forward Live has been canceled due to an unforeseen production issue. Instead, the dazzling performance from Alicia Keys that originally aired on April 9 will re-air tonight at 8pm EST/5pm PST across all channels

Donations made during the concert will benefit the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund. “As people support their favorite small businesses with #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will commit an additional $10 per use of the hashtag, up to $2.5 million, for a total of up to $5 million in support,” according to LISC’s website.

Here’s how you can watch:

-Some Fox TV Stations’ websites

-FOX's CoronavirusNOW, both coronavirusnow.com and the CoronavirusNOW channel on Samsung TV Plus (1006)

-FOX NOW

-AXS TV

-Fios Channel 501 and 604

-Twitch

-Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages

-On Verizon’s Twitter page

-Yahoo

-The concert can also be listened to on iHeart and SiriusX



Other artists who have performed in the Pay It Forward series include Janelle Monáe, and Billie Eilish and Finneas.



