Yung Joc mourns loss of three young relatives in tragic Atlanta apartment fire

The Brief Yung Joc, also known as Jasiel Amon Robinson, mourned the loss of his three young relatives who died in an apartment fire in southwest Atlanta. The children, aged 4 years, 1 year, and 9 months, were his nieces and nephews and succumbed to smoke inhalation despite rescue efforts. Yung Joc expressed his family's deep grief and shock over the tragedy during his radio show.



Yung Joc, speaking on his syndicated radio program Yung Joc and the Streetz Morning Takeover on Friday, remembered the three young children killed in an apartment fire in southwest Atlanta earlier this week.

Yung Joc, whose legal name is Jasiel Amon Robinson, said that 4-year-old Jhacari White, 1-year-old Xyla White, and 9-month-old Xhalia White were his nieces and nephews.

The backstory:

The three children were pulled from a residence at the Country Oaks Apartments in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. All three children did not survive despite life-saving efforts. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters believe it was electrical in nature.

Yung Joc reacts

What they're saying:

Robinson, during his morning show, said he was hesitant to talk about the tragedy on the air. "My family’s hurting, my brother's hurting," he said.

He said it was something he never thought would happen and that many in his family are still in shock. He said that shock usually doesn’t hit people until they are making final preparations. "I don't know the level of trauma this brings to the community," he said.

The Atlanta rapper and morning show host also shared an emotionally sweet recording of one of his nieces saying happy birthday to her sister during the vigil for the children. At parts, there was silence as he and others in the room were fighting back tears.