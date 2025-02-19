Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Towns County, White County, Putnam County, Walker County, Jasper County, Polk County, Coweta County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Murray County, DeKalb County, Haralson County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Greene County, Hall County, Rockdale County, Oconee County, Henry County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Cherokee County, Pike County, Banks County, Morgan County, Clayton County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Fayette County, Lumpkin County, Gilmer County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Upson County, Gordon County, Walton County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Barrow County, South Fulton County, Madison County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Forsyth County, Pickens County, Heard County, Newton County, Cobb County, Whitfield County, Jackson County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Towns County, Union County, Fannin County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, White County, Dawson County, Gilmer County
Developing

3 children rushed to the hospital after Atlanta apartment fire

By
Published  February 19, 2025 4:27pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Three children were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment in Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed the children suffered from smoke inhalation. Two adults are also being evaluated.

The damage from the fire was contained to one upstairs apartment in the three-story complex, according to officials.

Image 1 of 6

 

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what caused the fire and more details about the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

AtlantaNews