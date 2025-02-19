3 children rushed to the hospital after Atlanta apartment fire

article

Three children were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment in Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed the children suffered from smoke inhalation. Two adults are also being evaluated.

The damage from the fire was contained to one upstairs apartment in the three-story complex, according to officials.

What we don't know:

