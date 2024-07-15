Apartment building fire on Fairburn Road SW displaces multiple residents

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Multiple residents were displaced by a fire in their apartment building on Fairburn Road on Monday afternoon, according to Atlanta fire department.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m. at 320 Fairburn Road SW between Boulder Park Drive SW and Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW.

According to the fire department, it appears that 12 apartments were impacted by the fire. No injuries were reported and 4 dogs were rescued. The American Red Cross has been called in to help those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.