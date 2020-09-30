Your Take: Georgia voters debate presidential debacle

Some call it a debate. Others call it a debacle. And many Georgia voters say what happened Tuesday night wasn't helpful at all--not for Donald Trump, not for Joe Biden, and certainly not for our democracy in the last stretch of this election year.

FOX 5’s “Your Take” panelists believe the first political match-up between President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden lacked decorum but showed American voters everything they need to know about the men who want to be your next president.

Georgia voters say they'll be looking for more substance and more respect among candidates when Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris hold their first debate.