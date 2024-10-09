Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Trial resumes after brief hiatus, related developments

The Young Thug and YSL RICO trial in Fulton County is set to resume Wednesday morning after several days off, although the jury is not expected to return until later this week.

Last Wednesday, a significant portion of the day was spent determining the origin of a missing file containing reports from the state's current witness, retired police investigator Lakea Gaither.

This happened a day after the trial judge blasted the prosecution team for "baffling" trial delays and accused the state of "poor lawyering."

Since then, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, representing the state, has filed a motion in limine to present "all relevant evidence to the jury," according to ThuggerDaily, who has been closely following the trial and provides daily recaps on social media. The state is also opposing objections to the presentation of this evidence on the grounds that it would be a "waste of time."

Additionally, the state has filed a motion requesting Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who took over the case from Judge Ural Glanville, to reconsider her ruling that excluded one of the state's exhibits.

Attorney Doug Weinstein, who represents defendant Deamonte Kendrick, filed a motion in opposition to the state early Wednesday morning, saying that the state cites neither statute, case law or the highest law of the land to support its position and accuses the state of filing a "frivolous motions" with the possible intention of planning some form of "carpet bombing."

In related news, former Fulton County detention officer Karmen Bailey has been charged with multiple counts of bribery, violation of oath by a public officer, and other offenses.

Investigators allege that Bailey was paid approximately $17,000 by family members of a YSL defendant to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail. Cell phone records reportedly show that Bailey accepted bribes from 45-year-old Malissa Huey and 18-year-old Jermiyah Huey, the mother and sister of inmate Marquavious Huey.

Marquavious Huey, one of the six defendants in the RICO case against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and other alleged members of the YSL organization, has been in custody since his arrest in 2022.

Additionally, Rich Homie Quan's cause of death was released last week before the break.

The 34-year-old Atlanta rapper, whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, reportedly died of an accidental overdose, according to the medical examiner's office.

Lamar and his father were originally scheduled to be called as witnesses in the YSL trial. A barbershop owned by Lamar's father was targeted in a shooting in September 2014. The state's prosecutors have been trying to link the incident to the alleged criminal gang led by Young Thug.

Several weeks ago, Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland admitted on the witness stand that he and a friend opened fire on the barbershop to send a message. However, Copeland said it had nothing to do with YSL or Young Thug.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.