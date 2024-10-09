Fulton County jailer accused of taking bribes from family of YSL RICO trial co-defendant

The Brief Ex-Fulton County Detention Officer Karmen Bailey is charged with multiple counts of bribery, violation of her oath, and more. Investigators say they learned Bailey had been paid $17,000 by family members of inmates to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail. According to deputies, cell phone records showed Bailey took money from the mother and sister from one of the co-defendants in the YSL RICO trial.



A Fulton County detention officer, two inmates, and two others are facing charges after an investigation into contraband at the county jail.

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 5 that the department's Jail Investigations Unit arrested 31-year-old Officer Karmen Bailey on Oct. 4.

Bailey began working at the Fulton County Jail in September 2023 and resigned from her position on Aug. 27, 2024.

According to investigators, cell phone records revealed Bailey took bribes from 45-year-old Malissa Huey and 18-year-old Jermiyah Huey, the mother and sister of inmate Marquavious Huey.

Marquavious Huey, one of the six defendants in the RICO case against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and other alleged members of the YSL organization, has been in custody since his arrest in 2022.

Bailey is accused of receiving more than 20 transactions worth $17,000 through family members and associates of the jail's inmates.

Authorities charged Bailey with four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of bribery, and two counts of obtain/procure/give inmates prohibited items without authorization.

Malissa and Jermiyah Huey were both arrested and charged with one bribery count.

Marquavious Huey and another inmate, identified as Osama Manuel, are now facing an additional charge of items prohibited for possession by inmates.