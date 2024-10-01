Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Judge Whitaker accuses state of 'poor lawyering'

The Young Thug and YSL trial resumed in Fulton County on Monday after being delayed due to Hurricane Helene.

During the proceedings, Young Thug's defense team once again filed a motion for a mistrial due to a dispute over hearsay evidence presented by Chief Deputy District Attorney Adrianne Love.

After the jury left the courtroom, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker expressed frustration with DA Love. "I can't figure out what it is," Whitaker stated. "But it is baffling to me that somebody with your years of experience, time after time, seems to purposefully hide the ball as long as you possibly can." She further criticized the prosecution for making the case more difficult due to disorganization.

Following a brief recess, the judge returned to deny the motion for a mistrial. Attorney Brian Steel reminded the court of ongoing issues even before Judge Whitaker took over the case. While acknowledging the problems, Whitaker expressed doubt that Love was seeking a mistrial, calling it "poor lawyering" instead.

Judge Whitaker has been visibly frustrated with the state's handling of the case and delays, previously requiring Love's team to undergo training on sharing evidence after repeated incidents of failing to do so.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.