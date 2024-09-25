Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Latest witness also proves to be uncooperative

Quindarrius Zachary, a key witness in the trial against rapper Young Thug and his associates, is now the latest witness to become uncooperative, saying he doesn’t remember the statements he gave to police about shootings allegedly connected to the YSL "gang."

After being arrested on a warrant to force his testimony, Zachary was briefly held in jail before appearing on the witness stand in the longest criminal trial in the history of Fulton County. However, he has repeatedly claimed he is under the influence of pain medication and also mentioned he has ADHD and autism, affecting his ability to testify.

On Monday, Assistant Chief District Attorney Adrianne Love questioned Zachary about shootings in 2015 that the state is attempting to tie to the alleged YSL "gang." Zachary repeatedly answered questions with "I don't know," which is similar to another uncooperative witness's answer – Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland – of "I don't recall."

Like Copeland, Zachary also claimed that he lied in the past in order to avoid going to jail and is now denying previous statements. Additionally, he said that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, didn't want to be around the drama and negativity in 2015 because he "wasn't like that."

The prosecution is trying to tie Young Thug to the murder of Donovan "Nut" Thomas and various other crimes allegedly committed by members of the YSL "gang."

On Tuesday, defense attorneys were able to begin their questioning of Zachary.

Attorney Max Schardt, representing Shannon, began his cross-examination of Zachary by addressing his repeated claims of not remembering details when questioned by the state. Schardt directly accused Lil D of being untruthful to which he agreed.

Schardt also pointed out that Zachary had a personal relationship with Antonio "Mounk Tounk" Sledge.

Schardt aimed to show the jury that the shootings Zachary was convicted for were personally motivated, rather than acts in furtherance of the alleged YSL "gang." He criticized the state’s handling of Zachary’s testimony, highlighting inconsistencies and changes in his story.

Schardt also revealed that after facing severe charges and a potential 189-year sentence, Zachary’s sentence was reduced to just 27 months, with no involvement in the current RICO indictment despite his connection to several overt acts.

Later, Weinstein, the attorney for Yak Gotti (real name Deamonte Kendrick), took over the cross-examination. He pointed out that Yak Gotti had no connection to the ROC crew, despite Zachary's earlier statement to the police that "ROC crew and YSL are the same thing."

Zachary admitted he was wrong to drag Kendrick into his lies, acknowledging that Kendrick had only shown him kindness. Weinstein also attempted to introduce testimony regarding Kendrick’s belief that another witness – Kenneth Copeland -- was involved in a separate crime, but objections from the state prevented further discussion.

Attorney Brian Steel, who represents Jeffery Williams, indicated that his cross-examination of Lil D is expected to take several hours so court was dismissed for the day. The jury and Lil D is expected to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.



